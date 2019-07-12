Local

Horry County coroner names victim in Murrells Inlet crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 92-year-old man killed in a Murrells Inlet crash Thursday afternoon.

Albert Farina of Surfside died at the scene of the wreck from internal injuries, said Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash about 2 p.m. at U.S. 17 and Tadlock Drive.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP said a 2012 Honda was trying to cross U.S. 17 and turned in front of a 2018 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver of the Honda, who was wearing a seat belt, was killed and the driver of the pick-up was transported to an area hospital, Collins said.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  