Horry County coroner names victim in Murrells Inlet crash

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 92-year-old man killed in a Murrells Inlet crash Thursday afternoon.

Albert Farina of Surfside died at the scene of the wreck from internal injuries, said Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash about 2 p.m. at U.S. 17 and Tadlock Drive.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP said a 2012 Honda was trying to cross U.S. 17 and turned in front of a 2018 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver of the Honda, who was wearing a seat belt, was killed and the driver of the pick-up was transported to an area hospital, Collins said.

