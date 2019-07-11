Local

One person has died and one is injured in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Collins, a 2012 Honda was attempting to cross U.S. 17 at Tadlock Drive around 2 p.m. and turned in front of a 2018 Chevy pickup and was struck. The driver of the Honda, who was wearing a seat belt, was killed and the driver of the pickup was transported to a hospital.

The identity of the person killed has not been released and the condition of the pickup driver was not immediately known.

No charges are expected in the crash, Collins said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has responded to the scene, said coroner Robert Edge.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.

