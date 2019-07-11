One person has died and one is injured in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Collins, a 2012 Honda was attempting to cross U.S. 17 at Tadlock Drive around 2 p.m. and turned in front of a 2018 Chevy pickup and was struck. The driver of the Honda, who was wearing a seat belt, was killed and the driver of the pickup was transported to a hospital.

The identity of the person killed has not been released and the condition of the pickup driver was not immediately known.

No charges are expected in the crash, Collins said.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has responded to the scene, said coroner Robert Edge.





This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.



