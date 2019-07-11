Murrells Inlet restaurant owes more than $1 million, bankruptcy filing says

Bob Sorensen of Salt Water Creek Cafe has the best cure for a hangover | Hot Pour Sorensen is a native Bostonian who relocated to the area 21 years ago. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sorensen is a native Bostonian who relocated to the area 21 years ago.

Salt Water Creek Cafe in Murrells Inlet has filed for bankruptcy months after shutting its doors.

The restaurant owes about $1.8 million, mainly in taxes, according to the 60-page bankruptcy document filed this week.

Salt Water Creek Cafe, which was located at 460 U.S. Hwy 17 Bypass, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which is when a business sells off items to pay debts. There is not a reorganization plan as with other types of business bankruptcies.

Open since 2008, the restaurant announced its closing in April through a Facebook post, saying it was closing for “financial reasons.” Its menu featured fresh fish, fried seafood, pizza and SWC grit cakes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The bankruptcy filing states the restaurant has about $21,500 in assets, including $2,000 worth of alcohol.

Salt Water Creeks owes thousands of dollars to various groups including $600,000 to the IRS, $32,000 to American Express and about $1,600 to Santee Cooper, according to the filings.