Local

Murrells Inlet restaurant owes more than $1 million, bankruptcy filing says

Bob Sorensen of Salt Water Creek Cafe has the best cure for a hangover | Hot Pour

Sorensen is a native Bostonian who relocated to the area 21 years ago. By
Up Next
Sorensen is a native Bostonian who relocated to the area 21 years ago. By

Salt Water Creek Cafe in Murrells Inlet has filed for bankruptcy months after shutting its doors.

The restaurant owes about $1.8 million, mainly in taxes, according to the 60-page bankruptcy document filed this week.

Salt Water Creek Cafe, which was located at 460 U.S. Hwy 17 Bypass, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which is when a business sells off items to pay debts. There is not a reorganization plan as with other types of business bankruptcies.

Open since 2008, the restaurant announced its closing in April through a Facebook post, saying it was closing for “financial reasons.” Its menu featured fresh fish, fried seafood, pizza and SWC grit cakes.

The bankruptcy filing states the restaurant has about $21,500 in assets, including $2,000 worth of alcohol.

Salt Water Creeks owes thousands of dollars to various groups including $600,000 to the IRS, $32,000 to American Express and about $1,600 to Santee Cooper, according to the filings.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  