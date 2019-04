After a little more than a decade in business, a Murrells Inlet restaurant has closed, according to a Facebook post.

Salt Water Creek Cafe, at 4660 Highway 17 Bypass, announced its closing Sunday morning in a Facebook post, saying it’s closing for “financial reasons.”

Open since 2008, the restaurant’s menu featured fresh fish, fried seafood, pizza and SWC grit cakes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal