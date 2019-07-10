Horry County coroner identifies woman who drowned off Myrtle Beach shore

Staying safe on the water in Myrtle Beach Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue talks about staying safe while enjoying the ocean in Myrtle Beach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue talks about staying safe while enjoying the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim who was found dead off the Myrtle Beach shore by a kite surfer Sunday evening.

Deputy coroner Darris Fowler said 50-year-old Michelle Lee Barcanovich from the Myrtle Beach area drowned in the ocean and was found near 84th Avenue North.

She was pulled from the water by Myrtle Beach ocean rescue around 6:40 p.m. after she was found about a quarter mile offshore by local kite surfer John Mauldin, who rushed to shore to call officials to the area.

The cause of death was drowning and accidental, Fowler said. No foul play is believed to be a factor, Fowler said.

Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the incident.