Woman drowns in the ocean off Myrtle Beach shore, Horry County Coroner says

A 50-year-old woman drowned in the ocean on the north section of Myrtle Beach Sunday evening, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report.

Ocean rescue and medic units were called to the 80th Avenue North area about 6:40 p.m. after reports of a possible swimmer in distress. After units arrived, the Horry County Coroner’s Office was called, the report states.

The incident report lists the victim as a 50-year-old woman.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said the victim’s name will be released after family is notified.

