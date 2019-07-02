‘A win-win for me’: Randy Webster to remain with Horry County, hopes for promotion

How Horry County is navigating record-breaking floods Randy Webster, director of Horry County Emergency department, discussed coordinating relief efforts following Hurricane Florence, saying it's "the toughest thing he’s ever done." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Randy Webster, director of Horry County Emergency department, discussed coordinating relief efforts following Hurricane Florence, saying it's "the toughest thing he’s ever done."

Horry County Interim Assistant Administrator Randy Webster changed his mind: he is going to stay with the government.

But he hopes to be promoted from his past position.

Previously serving as the emergency director for the county, Webster said he is sticking around in hopes of becoming the the assistant administrator for public safety.

“I understand the history of how things were developed, how they came along and why certain things took place the way that they did,” Webster said. “A pure understanding of how public safety works in general and in Horry County specifically. It will lend a lot of understanding to the role, which is what I feel like we need.”

Last month, Webster announced he would leave his position as emergency director to take a new role at Conway Medical Center. But after former Assistant Administrator Joe Huffman suddenly resigned his post, Webster was asked to fill in until a new person was hired.

Webster said it would be unfair to Conway Medical Center to start working for them and suddenly leave if he got the position of assistant administrator or to drag them along until an assistant administrator is picked, likely later this month or in early August.

Horry County is expected to vote on its new administrator next week, choosing from a pool of five candidates. One of the candidates, Steve Gosnell, is in a similar boat as Webster: the interim administrator also is looking for a promotion to keep his current duties.

Having worked in Horry County public safety for over 30 years, Webster said he has the connections and know-how to be an effective leader of all Horry County’s public safety operations. During his tenure, Webster has stood out nationwide as an effective leader during hurricanes and floods.

Creating a more robust and experienced public safety division is among the top priorities for Horry County Council. If picked, Webster would be a key player in the improvements expected to come in the public safety divisions.

“If it works out that way, absolutely it would be honor to be able to do that. If it doesn’t work out, it will be an honor to be a part of it in my other role that I’ve been in for years. It’s a win-win for me,” he said.

Even if he isn’t promoted, Webster said he will continue working for the county as emergency director.