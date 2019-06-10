Local
Councilman says Horry County public safety leader stepping down
Horry County Assistant Administrator Joe Huffman left his position Monday, according to county councilman Al Allen.
Leading the public safety division, Huffman was in the position since 2017. According to the county’s website, Huffman previously worked as the City Manager of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Horry County is already in the midst of conducting a nationwide search for an administrator after Chris Eldridge was terminated in April.
Huffman’s departure comes shortly after Emergency Management Director Randy Webster’s announcement that he will retire at the end of July. That agency is also in the middle of the selection process for a new administrator.
