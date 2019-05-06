Check out this 11-foot gator, seen lounging alongside a Socastee road

Mammoth gator hisses and fights wranglers as it’s removed from S.C. neighborhood Video from Murrells Inlet, S.C. shows a huge alligator snapping and fighting with a wildlife control crew as they work to remove it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video from Murrells Inlet, S.C. shows a huge alligator snapping and fighting with a wildlife control crew as they work to remove it.

Too much Cinco de Mayo fun?

An 11-foot alligator was found lounging on the side of Hwy 707 Sunday, and safely removed by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials, according to a post from the department.

Officials said the alligator was near Big Block Road in the Socastee area. No injuries or incidents were reported when the gator was removed.

Alligator spottings are not rare this time of year, and gators under 5-feet long are considered small and should not be reported to DNR, according to wildlife biologists.

Most recently, another alligator made news Friday while crossing U.S. 17 and Fred Nash Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Anyone with alligator questions may contact DNR at 1-800-922-5431 or click here for more information.

The story has been updated to say the alligator was found on Hwy 707 near Big Block Road.