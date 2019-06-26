Public cries ‘Shame!’ HC council retreats to closed session for administrator interviews

Chris Eldridge Horry County Administer job decided Horry County Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to decide Administrator Chris Eldridge’s employment. The meeting came shortly after the SLED report into extortion claims against Johnny Gardner were released. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to decide Administrator Chris Eldridge’s employment. The meeting came shortly after the SLED report into extortion claims against Johnny Gardner were released.

“Shame!”

That’s what a few members of the crowd chanted as Horry County Council decided to go behind closed doors to interview candidates for its top administrator position.

What was announced as a public meeting turned into a private one following a vote to go into executive session. Last week Horry County announced a special meeting would be held to interview the candidates in public.

At the onset of the meeting, Council Member Johnny Vaught called for the interview to take place in executive session. He said it allowed council more ability to ask sensitive questions without the answers being misconstrued. The vote passed 10-2 with Chair Johnny Gardner and Al Allen voting to keep it public.

As Gardner voted against the motion, he said had confidence in the council members to handle the proceedings professionally. He wanted the public to be included.

As they were leaving, members of the crowd were angry they came for nothing. Allen responded.

“Some on this council don’t want the public to know what happened,” Allen said, while walking into the chambers for executive session.