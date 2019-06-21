Judge rules in favor of Myrtle Beach receiving hospitality tax

I-73 funding depends on local municipalities working through tax allocations Myrtle Beach City Council passed a motion Tuesday morning in support of I-73 and intergovernmental negotiations to fund the project from jurisdictions directly benefiting from construction of the interstate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach City Council passed a motion Tuesday morning in support of I-73 and intergovernmental negotiations to fund the project from jurisdictions directly benefiting from construction of the interstate.

A judge has sided with Myrtle Beach in the ongoing dispute with Horry County over collection of the hospitality tax.





Judge Williams Seals issued his ruling Friday afternoon.

In the order, Seals granted the city’s request to prevent the county from collecting a 1.5 percent hospitality tax in the municipalities which have decided to implement their own. The county argued in court that the loss of the money would be “a fiscal catastrophe.” But, Seals noted, the other revenue streams, such as the fee collected in the unincorporated parts of the county, that make up the tax still total $22 million.

The county extended the fee past its 20-year limit without consent from cities, according to Seals’ order.

Myrtle Beach sued Horry County in March, alleging the 1.5 percent hospitality tax the county collected stemmed from a 1996 program to help short- and long-term transportation needs. As part of the program, a tax would apply to Horry County municipalities called a hospitality fee. The money funded a road improvement program through the county.





With the program expiring in 2017, the city claimed the county extended the tax without city approval and voted to direct funding to I-73 without Myrtle Beach’s consent. Myrtle Beach asked a judge to declare the Horry County ordinance that extended the tax deadline invalid and to prevent the county from collecting the hospitality fee.

Myrtle Beach also wanted to restrict the county from spending any hospitality tax it collected since Jan. 1, 2017.

Horry County denied many of the city’s allegations, implying Myrtle Beach mismanaged its budget for years and wanted to regain control of the tax to obtain more money for its own use. The county also levied several allegations against the city, its money management and past practices.

The city responded arguing the county deprived residents and tourists of their voice by acting in an “oppressive manner towards the fee-paying residents and visitors” by illegally imposing the hospitality tax within municipal limits.

The city claimed if the hospitality tax remained in effect during litigation, residents would inevitably pay a cumulative 6 percent on accommodations and 4.5 percent on prepared food and beverages, in addition to the state sales tax and other fees or taxes.





The tax has become a controversial issue at government meetings throughout Horry County in recent months with Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach voting on ordinances that take control of the tax from Horry County starting July 1.

The county stands to lose roughly $20 million in hospitality taxes due to the municipalities’ decisions, which puts a black cloud over funding for I-73.

County officials made a deal last summer with the S.C. Department of Transportation where it agreed to pay installments from the hospitality tax to complete its portion of the billion-dollar interstate project over the next 20 years.

With the fate of I-73 in question, Myrtle Beach officials reached out to county officials and neighboring municipalities in March about entering into confidential intergovernmental negotiations to fund the project. However, the county has denied the request, stating any negotiations regarding taxpayer money should be discussed in public.

With Horry County Council concerned over the future of I-73 with funds in question as the city and county remain at odds, county officials during their Tuesday meeting decided not to squash the I-73 deal altogether. Instead, they will request DOT give them until October to agree on a plan.

County officials were originally supposed to approve a plan before the end of the month.