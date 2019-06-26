Motorcyclist dies from injuries after collision at SC 707 intersection

A motorcyclist has died following a crash at a S.C. 707 intersection Tuesday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Officials are still investigation after a Jeep attempting to turn left onto 707 from Laurel Woods Drive and a Harley Davidson collided about 11:50 a.m. The motorcycle was traveling north on 707 when the incident happened.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital and died from injuries, SCHP reports. The victim was not wearing a helmet, according to SCHP.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

