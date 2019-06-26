Local

Motorcyclist dies from injuries after collision at SC 707 intersection

Courtesy of Horry County Fire Rescue

A motorcyclist has died following a crash at a S.C. 707 intersection Tuesday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Officials are still investigation after a Jeep attempting to turn left onto 707 from Laurel Woods Drive and a Harley Davidson collided about 11:50 a.m. The motorcycle was traveling north on 707 when the incident happened.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital and died from injuries, SCHP reports. The victim was not wearing a helmet, according to SCHP.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The top 5 most dangerous intersections in Horry County in 2018.

By

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  