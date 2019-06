All northbound lanes of S.C. 707 are closed after a motorcycle crash with serious injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to 707 near Laurel Woods Drive just before noon after reports of a motorcycle and vehicle wreck.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries, HCFR reports.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is working with HCFR to reopen lanes.