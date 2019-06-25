Local
Man found dead from possible overdose in Myrtle Beach area mall parking lot
Fentanyl: A Hidden Danger
A 31-year-old man was found dead from a possible drug overdose in the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot Monday evening, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the mall around 7 p.m. for a possible overdose.
Officers found an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a needle next to his body, according to the report. Medics also went to the scene and confirmed the victim died.
Officers searched the car and found a cigarette pack that had an off-white, powdery substance inside, according to the report. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.
