Man found dead from possible overdose in Myrtle Beach area mall parking lot

A 31-year-old man was found dead from a possible drug overdose in the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot Monday evening, according to a police report.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the mall around 7 p.m. for a possible overdose.

Officers found an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a needle next to his body, according to the report. Medics also went to the scene and confirmed the victim died.

Officers searched the car and found a cigarette pack that had an off-white, powdery substance inside, according to the report. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

