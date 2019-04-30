’God gave me a vision’: Conway beauty school opening, offering scholarships

Beauty school to open soon in Conway Cosmetologist Shaneka Hammond Brown, owner of SHB International Hair Studio in downtown Conway, transformed an auto parts store shop on Third Avenue into what says is the the first African-American owned beauty school in Horry County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cosmetologist Shaneka Hammond Brown, owner of SHB International Hair Studio in downtown Conway, transformed an auto parts store shop on Third Avenue into what says is the the first African-American owned beauty school in Horry County.

It all started with a hair salon, an auto shop and a woman with a vision.

Cosmetologist Shaneka Hammond Brown, owner of SHB International Hair Studio in downtown Conway, is opening a cosmetology school in June after a year-long transformation of an auto shop on Third Avenue. She’s marketing the school as the first African-American owned beauty school in Horry County and also offering scholarships for the first 20 students.

Cosmetologist Shaneka Hammond Brown, owner of SHB International Hair Studio in downtown Conway, is opening a cosmetology school in June after a year-long transformation of an auto shop on Third Avenue. She’s marketing the school as the first African-American owned beauty school in Horry County. Apr 29, 2019. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

The idea for SHB International Hair Academy came after having a staff of 18 people dwindle at her salon.

“I asked God what was next, and he started showing me a school,” she said. “I think that it’s an honor that God gave me a vision.”

The 9,000-square-foot building, at 1403 Third Ave., has since been converted into a place with 17 stylist stations, shampoo bowls, nail and pedicure stations, esthetician tables and a classroom that will seat more than 100 students. Brown’s salon is now located at the back of the school.

With a lot of grease to clean up and more than a year’s worth of remodeling, Brown has decorated the school in a sleek way with purples, whites and black colors.

“I put a lot of effort into the school,” Brown said. “It was fun — at times, a little stressful.”

Brown, 44, originally from Kingstree, plans to open June 4, and is giving $900 scholarships to the first 20 students to enroll in the cosmetology program.

Tuition to become a certified cosmetologist is $10,900, she said, and typically takes 10 to 12 months to become certified, depending on the class load a student takes. She said the school can accept up to 150 students.

“This school will teach you how to build self-confidence, self-esteem, customer service, how to build up clientele and run a successful business,” she said.

Two instructors will teach classes, and Brown said she is in the process of becoming a licensed instructor.

Brown plans to offer nail and esthetician programs in the future.

To enroll in classes or for more information, visit the location or call 843-488-4188.