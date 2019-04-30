Local
’God gave me a vision’: Conway beauty school opening, offering scholarships
It all started with a hair salon, an auto shop and a woman with a vision.
Cosmetologist Shaneka Hammond Brown, owner of SHB International Hair Studio in downtown Conway, is opening a cosmetology school in June after a year-long transformation of an auto shop on Third Avenue. She’s marketing the school as the first African-American owned beauty school in Horry County and also offering scholarships for the first 20 students.
The idea for SHB International Hair Academy came after having a staff of 18 people dwindle at her salon.
“I asked God what was next, and he started showing me a school,” she said. “I think that it’s an honor that God gave me a vision.”
The 9,000-square-foot building, at 1403 Third Ave., has since been converted into a place with 17 stylist stations, shampoo bowls, nail and pedicure stations, esthetician tables and a classroom that will seat more than 100 students. Brown’s salon is now located at the back of the school.
With a lot of grease to clean up and more than a year’s worth of remodeling, Brown has decorated the school in a sleek way with purples, whites and black colors.
“I put a lot of effort into the school,” Brown said. “It was fun — at times, a little stressful.”
Brown, 44, originally from Kingstree, plans to open June 4, and is giving $900 scholarships to the first 20 students to enroll in the cosmetology program.
Tuition to become a certified cosmetologist is $10,900, she said, and typically takes 10 to 12 months to become certified, depending on the class load a student takes. She said the school can accept up to 150 students.
“This school will teach you how to build self-confidence, self-esteem, customer service, how to build up clientele and run a successful business,” she said.
Two instructors will teach classes, and Brown said she is in the process of becoming a licensed instructor.
Brown plans to offer nail and esthetician programs in the future.
To enroll in classes or for more information, visit the location or call 843-488-4188.
