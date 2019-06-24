Visiting Myrtle Beach? Why the trip now might soon cost you a little bit less

I-73 funding depends on local municipalities working through tax allocations Myrtle Beach City Council passed a motion Tuesday morning in support of I-73 and intergovernmental negotiations to fund the project from jurisdictions directly benefiting from construction of the interstate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach City Council passed a motion Tuesday morning in support of I-73 and intergovernmental negotiations to fund the project from jurisdictions directly benefiting from construction of the interstate.

People visiting restaurants and tourist attractions in Myrtle Beach will soon see a drop in their taxes when paying their bill.

As the ongoing legal battle between Horry County and Myrtle Beach regarding the collection of hospitality tax continues, the city will begin solely receiving the funds July 1. The change is part of a recent court ruling and will decrease the tax charge to consumers.





City merchants and retailers will now charge a 3 percent accommodations tax that relates to short-term rentals such as hotels, a 2 percent hospitality tax on food and beverages, and a 1 percent admissions tax levied on tourist attractions that cost admission such as the SkyWheel. Because of state law capping the tax rates going to a singular municipality, the hospitality tax will drop .5 percent and the admissions tax will decrease 1.5 percent for consumers.

As far as funds that will go to Myrtle Beach, the city will see an increase by receiving 3 percent of the tax dollars instead of just the 1.5 percent for accommodations and an increase from 1 percent to 2 percent in hospitality, while the admissions tax rate will remain the same.

City officials have previously said the revenue increase from both accommodations and hospitality taxes, which amounts to roughly $13.5 million, will be used to finance operations and maintenance, including police and fire services. The revenue will also provide local funding for highways, roads, streets and bridges that will provide access to tourist destinations, such as I-73.

The revision in taxes is due to the expiration of a 20-year agreement in Myrtle Beach that allowed the county to collect 1.5 percent of the city’s hospitality and accommodations taxes. The collection stemmed from a 1996 program to help short- and long-term transportation needs.

However, a legal battle erupted between both entities as the county continued to collect the tax past the program’s expiration date. Myrtle Beach sued Horry County in March over the hospitality tax, a uniform tax imposed on sectors of the hospitality industry, including prepared meals, food and beverages sold in or by establishments.

As part of the suit, the city asked a judge to prevent the county from collecting the tax.

With the program expiring in 2017, the city claimed the county extended the tax without city approval and voted to direct funding to I-73 without Myrtle Beach’s consent. Myrtle Beach asked a judge to declare the Horry County ordinance that extended the tax deadline invalid and to prevent the county from collecting the hospitality fee.

Following a back-and-forth legal battle between the municipalities, a judge ruled last Friday the county won’t be able to collect the fee in most municipalities with the lawsuit pending.