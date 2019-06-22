Severe weather chances upgraded to warning for some in Horry County areas

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina has upgraded a severe thunderstorm forecast from a watch to a warning for parts of Horry County.

Northwestern Horry County was among a handful of South Carolina and North Carolina areas that were included in the warning, which was issued at 6:14 p.m. and is set to remain in effect until 7 p.m., according to the NWS.

At 6:14 p.m., severe thunderstorms were spotted from Raemon to Brownsville in North Carolina, moving southeast at 60 mph. the weather service reports. Possible hazardous effects include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail, according to the NWS.

Minor damage to vehicles and wind damage to trees and power lines are possible, the weather service advises.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the National Weather service said.

A severe thunderstorm watch went into effect for Horry County at 2:13 p.m. and will remain in place until 9 p.m., according to the NWS.

Local areas in the watch zone include Andrews, Conway, Garden City, Georgetown, Little River, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Red Hill and Socastee.