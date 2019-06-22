Severe weather could erupt in Myrtle Beach, surrounding areas this afternoon, evening

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick (N.C.) counties through Saturday evening.

The watch went into effect at 2:13 p.m. and will remain in place until 9 p.m., according to the NWS.

Local areas in the watch zone include Andrews, Conway, Garden City, Georgetown, Little River, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Red Hill and Socastee.