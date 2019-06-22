Local
Severe weather could erupt in Myrtle Beach, surrounding areas this afternoon, evening
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick (N.C.) counties through Saturday evening.
The watch went into effect at 2:13 p.m. and will remain in place until 9 p.m., according to the NWS.
Local areas in the watch zone include Andrews, Conway, Garden City, Georgetown, Little River, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Red Hill and Socastee.
