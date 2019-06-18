Local

Horry County Coroner identifies person who drowned in Myrtle Beach hotel hot tub

A 57-year-old drown in the hot tub of a Myrtle Beach hotel Tuesday morning.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Paula Egleston, of Greensboro, North Carolina. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Egleston was found in a hot tub at the Patricia Grand Hotel.

A Myrtle Beach police report states a witness reported the drowning after walking out on her balcony and seeing a person face down in the hot tub. Hotel security started CPR on the victim before police arrived, the report states.

The drowning was reported about 4 a.m. at 2710 N. Ocean Blvd., said Lt. Christian Sliker with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Officials from the Patricia Grand Hotel did not respond in time for this report.

