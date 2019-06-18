Local

One person dies in early morning drowning at Ocean Boulevard hotel, coroner says

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said one person died in an early morning drowning at a Myrtle Beach hotel Tuesday.

The drowning was reported about 4 a.m. at the Patricia Grand hotel, at 2710 N. Ocean Blvd., said Lt. Christian Sliker with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Deputy coroner Tamara Willard confirmed the coroner’s office responded to the hotel.

The identity of the victim will be released when the family is notified, Willard said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  