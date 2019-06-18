One person dies in early morning drowning at Ocean Boulevard hotel, coroner says

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said one person died in an early morning drowning at a Myrtle Beach hotel Tuesday.

The drowning was reported about 4 a.m. at the Patricia Grand hotel, at 2710 N. Ocean Blvd., said Lt. Christian Sliker with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Deputy coroner Tamara Willard confirmed the coroner’s office responded to the hotel.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The identity of the victim will be released when the family is notified, Willard said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.