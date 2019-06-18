Traffic alert! This is why your commute may change for a while if you travel SC 707

Building Boom in Horry County Horry County is one of the fastest growing areas in the country. The population is expected to surpass 500,000 by the year 2040. The influx of new residents is stressing roads, public safety, schools and infrastructure. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County is one of the fastest growing areas in the country. The population is expected to surpass 500,000 by the year 2040. The influx of new residents is stressing roads, public safety, schools and infrastructure.

As the S.C. 707 widening project continues, Horry County has announced sporadic closings on the entire length of the project for more than one month.

The road, which runs through the Burgess and Socastee areas, will have intermittent lane closures starting Tuesday, and will last 45 days between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The construction on S.C. 707 has been ongoing.

