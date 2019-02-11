Here’s when S.C. 31 will finally connect with the South Strand

Local

By Tyler Fleming

February 11, 2019 04:22 PM

The Carolina Bays Parkway Extension is expected to be completed next month.

Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said the Ride II road project is expected to be completed in March. The project will take S.C. 31 further south, connecting S.C. 544 with S.C. 707 near Moss Creek Road.

If completed on schedule, the road should be open to traffic soon in April.

This particular project has seen many delays and potentially could see more. As with any construction project in Horry County, this date could be pushed back depending on weather. Just a few months ago the expected completion date was Dec. 1, 2018. The county’s website classifies the project as “behind schedule.”

The plan for the S.C. 31 extension was designed in May 2013 in Ride II. The project included the construction of a new six-lane highway and a new bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway.

Its original completion date was set for June 1, 2017. The project was delayed without the county’s approval. According to a county spokesperson, Horry County has been charging contractors since August 2017.

Tyler Fleming

Development and Horry County reporter Tyler Fleming joined The Sun News in May of 2018. He covers other stuff too, like reporting on beer, bears, breaking news and Coastal Carolina University. He graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2018 and was the 2017-18 editor-in-chief of The Daily Tar Heel. He has won (and lost) several college journalism awards.

