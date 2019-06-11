Local
Why one North Myrtle Beach parking lot will be without a handicap ramp this summer
City officials looking to improve private lots
One beach access parking lot in North Myrtle Beach will be without a handicap ramp this summer.
As the city prepares to launch its paid parking season this weekend after months of renovations to lots between 6th Avenue North and 18th Avenue North to create over 200 parking spaces, it announced Tuesday afternoon that plans to construct a handicap ramp on 8th Avenue North will be halted until further notice.
Permanent handicap structures at the 8th Avenue North and 12th Avenue North street ends were removed when construction began in April.
“The City developed a variety of designs and, unfortunately, they resulted in less than two feet of clearance from the top of the dune to the bottom of the structure,” a news release states. “Two feet is the minimum clearance by SCDHEC (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control).”
According to the release, the clearance is dictated by the required incline of the temporary ramp and the required placement of resting areas every 30 feet. The city will be required to apply for a SCDHEC permit to replace the 8th Avenue North handicap ramp this winter.
However, two temporary handicap ramps will be installed at 10th Avenue North and 12th Avenue North, with the former constructed first and the latter built after. According to the city, work on the 10th Avenue ramp will begin this week with construction lasting about a week.
The city’s paid parking season will begin Saturday through Oct. 31, with parking carrying a $2 per hour fee.
For more information, visit www.nmb.us or www.parknorthmyrtlebeach.com.
