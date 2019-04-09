Here’s the latest on the nearly half-million dollar North Myrtle Beach parking project

Contractors work to expand beach parking in North Myrtle Beach on twelve parking lots from 6th Avenue North to 18th Avenue North at Ocean Boulevard. Apr 08, 2019. jlee@thesunnews.com

With summer rapidly approaching, construction to expand several oceanfront parking lots along Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach began Monday.

Following years of complaints from residents over parking and safety along Ocean Boulevard, city leaders agreed last month to implement a series of short-term parking plans they believe will make parking more effective during the upcoming tourism season.

The $300,000 construction project will extend and modify 12 beach access parking lots between 6th Avenue North and 18th Avenue North, creating over 200 parking spaces and restricting anyone from parking in the Ocean Boulevard median. The plan is to create delineated parking spaces for both cars and golf carts, and add a landscaping barrier to separate the parking lot from any adjacent homes.

An additional $100,000 will be used to remove and replace dune walkovers, temporarily remove plumbing for outdoor showers, and replace signage, city spokesperson Pat Dowling said.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, work is projected to be complete by the end of May,” Dowling said. “The primary focus right now (is) preparing for the June 15 start of the paid-parking program.”

A seasonal paid-parking program in all public parking lots on both sides of Ocean Boulevard will begin on June 15 and last through September. Parking will carry a $2 per hour fee visitors can pay on a mobile app.

Dowling said city officials will meet later this week to discuss all aspects of the paid-parking program, adding they are considering placing solar-powered cashless pay kiosks in some lots for those who don’t want to use the mobile app. Depending on time, he said they could either be installed this season or next year.

“It depends on how quickly the stations can be ordered, delivered and installed,” Dowling said. “The paid-parking program will be around for a long time to come and the city may add other refinements based on this coming season’s experience and resulting parking date.”

The city will also enforce a residential permit system allowing residents to park for free in all paid-parking lots but limit the number of vehicles and golf carts used at a time to one per household. Any North Myrtle Beach property owner can obtain a permit from the Business License Division at City Hall.

Parking problems arose last year after residents issued a lawsuit against the city following roughly three years of complaints citing dangerous and unlawful parking in the median along North Ocean Boulevard between 3rd Avenue North and Shorehaven Drive.

Despite a judge dismissing the lawsuit upholding the city’s right to allow parking in the grassy area between the north and southbound lanes, the city eventually blocked off parking to the median. The council later hired Raleigh-based consulting firm Kimley-Horn to help improve parking throughout the city and make areas safer for residents and tourists.

The firm later held workshops with residents, business owners and key stakeholders to discuss parking options and solutions to bring before the city council. Kimley-Horn representative Brett Wood said at the March 6 council workshop the parking study was broken down into two phases — the first tackling short-term solutions with swift implementation and the latter creating a long-term plan.

Officials said parking data collected this summer will be used to analyze current plans and consider any long-term parking solutions.