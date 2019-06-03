Horry County’s top emergency preparedness employee to retire this year

How Horry County is navigating record-breaking floods Randy Webster, director of Horry County Emergency department, discussed coordinating relief efforts following Hurricane Florence, saying it's "the toughest thing he’s ever done." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Randy Webster, director of Horry County Emergency department, discussed coordinating relief efforts following Hurricane Florence, saying it's "the toughest thing he’s ever done."

The man who led Horry County through several floods, hurricanes and emergencies is retiring after 30 years of service.

Randy Webster, director of the Emergency Preparedness department for the county, said on Monday he will retire on July 31.

During Hurricane Florence, Webster led emergency operations from the evacuation of all three hurricane evacuation zones to the flood recovery effort. He received national attention for his efforts, a visit from President Donald Trump and his department was named “Agency of the Year” by the South Carolina Emergency Management Association.

Webster has also been named the director of the year for emergency management in the past.