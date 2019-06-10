More details released on Myrtle Beach shooting; witness claims it was self-inflicted

Witnesses claim the person who arrived at a local hospital last week with a gunshot wound was self-inflicted, according to an arrest report.

Police responded to Terri Drive in Myrtle Beach around 2 p.m. last Wednesday for a reported shooting upon learning a person arrived at South Strand Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the leg, according to the report.

Two witnesses in the neighborhood told police the victim showed up at their home claiming he had shot himself and needed help, according to the report. Police on the scene said they noticed blood on the driveway and front steps to the witnesses’ home. Officers noticed two aggressive dogs at the home and called animal control to help.

Several neighbors told The Sun News last Wednesday they didn’t know why police were on their block.

Horry County police have yet to charge anybody in connection to the incident. The case is still under investigation.