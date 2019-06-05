Crime
Horry County police investigating after victim goes to hospital with gunshot wound
Ever wondered what was inside a police cruiser? Take a look
Horry County police are investigating after a person arrived at a local hospital on Wednesday afternoon with a gunshot wound.
Horry police Spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov confirmed one person was at South Strand Medical Center with a gunshot wound. She did not provide additional details.
The victim was shot in the leg, according to police radio traffic.
The incident was reported around 2 p.m.
Comments