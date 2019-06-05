Crime

Horry County police investigating after victim goes to hospital with gunshot wound

Ever wondered what was inside a police cruiser? Take a look

Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis. By
Up Next
Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis. By

Horry County police are investigating after a person arrived at a local hospital on Wednesday afternoon with a gunshot wound.

Horry police Spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov confirmed one person was at South Strand Medical Center with a gunshot wound. She did not provide additional details.

The victim was shot in the leg, according to police radio traffic.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  