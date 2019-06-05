Horry County police investigating after victim goes to hospital with gunshot wound

Ever wondered what was inside a police cruiser? Take a look Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis.

Horry County police are investigating after a person arrived at a local hospital on Wednesday afternoon with a gunshot wound.

Horry police Spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov confirmed one person was at South Strand Medical Center with a gunshot wound. She did not provide additional details.

The victim was shot in the leg, according to police radio traffic.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m.

