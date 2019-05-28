This ‘Crafty Queen’ plans to bring a unique home decor store, workshop to Grand Strand

A local woman is opening a home decor storefront in Murrells Inlet after running her business solely online while living abroad during her husband’s stint in the U.S. Navy.

Alexa Kellam, owner of The Crafty Queen, is no stranger to creating personalized wood cutouts or putting a monogram on a pillow. In fact, she has created decorations for homes over the last four years through the business, selling products with the help of social media when she and her husband lived in Japan and California.





After moving back to Murrells Inlet last year, Kellam and her husband Eddie decided to open up a storefront because of how successful the business had been. The store, located at 3574 U.S. Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, will have an opening party at 5 p.m. June 5, and will not only sell home decor, but also host workshops so folks can create their own decorations.

“We’re hoping to have a fun environment,” Kellam said. “A place to relax and get creative and hands on.”

Kellam has made about 50 percent of the merchandise that will be sold in The Crafty Queen, and she taught herself through YouTube videos how to create the items.

She said the store is unique from other stores because they also accept special orders for personalized decorations, like trays, wood cutouts and monograms on fabrics.

“You can order it custom for your needs,” she said.

Kellam, 24, and her husband, a U.S. Navy Reserve veteran, got married after she graduated from St. James High School and then moved abroad and also lived in California for about six years. The two had their daughter Carolina when they moved back to Murrells Inlet. The couple was anxious to open a storefront after having a baby.

“Now that we are home, it has expanded and taken off,” Kellam said.

The grand opening party will give those who make purchases a chance to win coupons up to 50 percent off and a chance to receive free workshop classes.

The store’s business hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Tuesday and Sunday.

To learn more about the shop, email thecraftyqueen14@yahoo.com or visit its Facebook page or Instagram.