The wait begins: Carolina Country Music Fest halted because of lightning

The plug has been temporary pulled on the Carolina Country Music Fest.

Myrtle Beach police tweeted that the event grounds in downtown Myrtle Beach are temporary closed because of lightning.

“If you are involved in outside activities, please seek shelter immediately,” the tweet says.

Police advises festival goers to monitor their social media platforms for further information, adding that an update will be coming when an “all clear” announcement made.

Florida Georgia Line and Dan + Shay are the headliners scheduled to perform Saturday night. Others slated to perform on the Coors Light Main Stage were Cam, Gone West, Delta Rae, Dee Jay Silver and Warrick McZeke. The lineup for the American Anthem Stage included Mitchell Tenpenny, Kevin Mac featuring Yesterday’s Wine, Trea Landon and Kevin Nichols.

Sunday’s headliners for the Coors Light Main Stage include: Thomas Rhett. Dustin Lynch, Midland, Rhett Akins, Dylan Schneider, Dee Jay Silver and John Gurney. The American Anthem Stage is scheduled to feature the following Sunday: Filmore, Matt Stell, Diamonds & Whiskey and Whits End.