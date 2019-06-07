It’s all about boots and red, white and blue at CCMF as storms loom over Myrtle Beach

Carolina County Music Fest kicks off in Myrtle Beach Hordes of country fans celebrated the first night of Carolina Country Fest in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hordes of country fans celebrated the first night of Carolina Country Fest in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Folks were covered in ponchos, wearing cowboy boots and lots of red, white and blue for the second day of Carolina Country Music Festival.





The crowd was sparse Friday afternoon as rain sprinkled over the area, teasing thunderstorms and bringing cooler air and cloudy skies. The event, expected to bring more than 30,000 to the Myrtle Beach area, brought a large crowd the first night Thursday, including one couple that kicked off the weekend with a wedding engagement.

Fest goers Friday took advantage of the day’s theme — Patriotic Day — with blue dyed hair and American flag overalls and boots, blue hair.

Jennifer Goss, of Pennsylvania, bought her American flag boots last year at CCMF, and she doesn’t look forward to a chance of walking her boots through the mud if it rains.

“The only time we wear them is when we come here,” she said of her and her daughter’s cowgirl boots.

Linda Deem shows off her tie-dyed rainboots Friday afternoon on day 2 of Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Near the American Anthem Vodka stage where singer Ryan Trotti played, Linda Deem, of Myrtle Beach, had the right idea — cowgirl styled rain boots.

“I like to wear them because I’m a little bit country,” she said. “I’m from the holler.”

Smells of barbecue, tacos, popcorn and fried street food filled the air and a different country song was playing every thirty steps.

Brad Hansley and Laura Waters of Pinehurst, N.C. show off their American flag-themed attire Friday afternoon on day 2 of Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

While the band Smithfield hit the main stage, North Carolina resident Brad Hansley strutted across the festival with American flag overalls.

“I’m glad it’s not hot,” he said.

Though sever weather has not hit the Grand Strand, it’s possible showers and thunderstorms could last through the weekend.

There is a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and an even higher chance Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures this weekend are expected to be in the low 80s, with low temperatures around 75 degrees.