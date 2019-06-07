‘This place is magic’: Couple gets engaged at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach pavilion is being transformed in preparation for Carolina Country Music Fest Preparations are being made to host Carolina Country Music Fest 2019 at the old Myrtle Beach Pavilion site. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Preparations are being made to host Carolina Country Music Fest 2019 at the old Myrtle Beach Pavilion site.

Charleston residents David Allen and Julie Hatfield said “I love you” for the first time at last year’s Carolina Country Music Fest. Now the duo are engaged after Allen got down on one knee and asked Hatfield to marry him in the same exact spot they shared those three little words.





“This where I fell in love with her,” Allen told The Sun News of his year-and-a-half relationship. “This is where I knew it had to happen.”

David Allen of Charleston, S.C., kisses his fiancée, Julie Hatfield, also of Charleston, moments after proposing to her in front of the CCMF sign wall at Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Allen recalled Hatfield writing “Julie loves David” last year on the CCMF chalkboard at the front entrance of the annual event. It’s a memory he cherishes, even setting it as his screensaver to his phone.

“Putting it on the wall was the perfect tattoo of what I thought was permanent,” Hatfield said.

So it was only fitting that he’d propose as Hatfield was once again writing on the wall during Thursday night’s kick off event for the fifth annual Carolina Country Music Fest.

The CCMF wall space where David Allen and Julie Hatfield of of Charleston, S.C., signed their names. Allen proposed to Hatfield moments after both signed. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

“It was just right,” Allen said.

Surrounded by friends, Hatfield, who was in shock, celebrated her engagement as Travis Denning performed in the background. While she didn’t expect Allen to propose until the summer, she said their love of country music made the moment even more special, adding how their song is “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs.

“I hate you for the surprise but I love you,” Hatfield told Allen. “This place is magic.”