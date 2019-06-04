Yee Haw, y’all! CCMF is coming up in Myrtle Beach, and we’ve got your complete guide here

Huge crowd kicks off Carolina Country Music Fest Kickoff Party Carolina Country Music Fest 2016 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kickoff Party Carolina Country Music Fest 2016 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Carolina Country Music Fest will kick off this week bringing thousands of music fans to Myrtle Beach to see some of country’s biggest bands and artists perform.

The four-day outdoor music event will take place Thursday-Sunday along Ocean Boulevard at the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion property. With the festival becoming one of the most anticipated events of the year in Myrtle Beach, attracting over 30,000 country music lovers last year, here are some tricks and tips to get you through the busy weekend.

Festival, tickets and wristbands

The fifth annual Carolina Country Music Fest will take place at 812 N. Ocean Blvd. starting Thursday and concluding Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and close at 11:30 p.m. for Thursday’s kick-off concert. Gates will open at 1 p.m. and close at 11:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased here with a variety of VIP options.

Festival attendees can visit Ground Zero on Chester Street for any ticket inquiries with Myrtle Beach police providing short-term parking across the street. The box office will be open on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.

Cashless wristbands will be available to pay for all on-site expenses. You can also pay by credit card or cash. Those who received their wristbands prior to the event are urged to register them to the festival to avoid long lines.

Parking

Parking and continuous shuttle service will be available from the former Myrtle Beach Mall site at 2400 N. Oak St. to the pavilion. Attendees are advised to bring their parking pass each day.

The parking lot will be open on Thursday from 5 p.m. until midnight and noon until midnight Friday to Sunday.

Rideshare services can be found at 9th Avenue North between Kings Highway and Oak Street.

Traffic Pattern

A traffic plan will be implemented between Ocean Boulevard and Kings Highway from 8th Avenue North to 9th Avenue North during the busy weekend to ensure safety and monitor traffic.





Ocean Boulevard will be closed Wednesday at 8 a.m. between 8th and 9th Avenue North as officers prepare for the event. Traffic restrictions will then go into effect at 4 p.m. on Thursday and at noon Friday to Sunday.





Traffic moving north on Ocean Boulevard must turn right onto 7th Avenue North. All traffic heading west on 7th Avenue North will have to turn right at Kings Highway. Due to the lane taper, all traffic on Kings Highway will be funneled into the inside lane.

Drivers will be allowed to go in any direction once they’ve reached Mr. Joe White Avenue.

While 8th Avenue North and the eastbound lane on 9th Avenue North will remain closed starting Thursday morning, drivers will be allowed to drive southbound on 9th Avenue North until 3 p.m. when traffic will flow west toward Mr. Joe White Avenue. Police will then divert traffic at Mr. Joe White Avenue westbound to Kings Highway detour.

Cars traveling northbound on Ocean Boulevard during the daytime hours until 3 p.m. will be allowed to turn up 9th Avenue North to Kings Highway. Additionally, 9th Avenue North between Kings Highway and Oak Street will be open to customers and employees of businesses along Avenue.

Questions? Contact Capt. Joey Crosby at 843-918-1366 or jcrosby@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

CCMF bag policy

CCMF has a “clear bag policy.” With public safety a priority, attendees must bring their belongings in clear plastic, clear vinyl or clear PVC bags that do not exceed 12’’ x 6’’ x 12’’. One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags and small clutch bags will be allowed with one clear plastic bag.

An exception will be made for bags with medically necessary items after proper inspection upon arrival.

Purses larger than a clutch, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage, computer and camera bags will be prohibited.

Official CCMF clear plastic bags will be available for purchase at the event gates and merchandise stations for $10. The event requires personal items be brought in a one-gallon clear freezer bags to transfer to the festival bag.

Do’s and Don’ts

You can’t bring guns, fireworks, drugs, pets, photo or video equipment, kites, umbrellas, tents, chairs, coolers or outside alcohol, food and drinks to the event, but sunscreen, phones, blankets and festival flags without metal or wooden poles are allowed. Festival goers are also encouraged to dress smart, wear comfortable shoes and bring band aids, pain relievers, wet wipes, hand sanitizer, insect repellent and ear plugs, if necessary.

CCMF may be an adult festival, but kids are welcome and must have a ticket. Children 10 and under are admitted free but must be accompanied by an adult.

Festival goers must be 21 to drink and provide a valid ID to purchase alcohol. CCMF is a zero-tolerance event where all local and state laws will be strictly enforced.

All ticket holders are subject to search upon entry. You may leave the festival site and return with your official CCMF wristband on.

CCMF is a rain or shine event, so tickets are non-refundable and attendees are advised to bring a poncho in the event of a passing storm.

Lineup

The more than 30 confirmed bands and artists will perform across two stages with the festival kicking off on Thursday with Morgan Evans, Travis Denning, Gyth Rigdon, Dee Jay Silver and Alabama, who will celebrate their 50th anniversary in the city their career began.

Friday’s lineup will include Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Randy Houser, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dee Jay Silver and Smithfield on the Coors Light Main Stage. High Valley, Sweet Tea Trio, Ryan Trotti and a Battle of the Bands winner will perform on the American Anthem Stage.

Saturday’s main stage will feature Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, Cam, Gone West, Delta Rae, Dee Jay Silver and Warrick McZeke. The American Anthem Stage will include Mitchell Tenpenny, Trea Landon, Kevin Mac Ft. Yesterday’s Wine and a Battle of the Bands winner.

Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Midland, Rhett Atkins, Dylan Schneider, Dee Jay Silver and John Gurney will conclude the music fest on the main stage Sunday, with Filmore, Matt Stell and a Battle of the Bands Winner performing on the American Anthem Stage.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.carolinacountrymusicfest.com.