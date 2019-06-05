Oh no, y’all. Could thunderstorms rain down on CCMF this weekend in Myrtle Beach?

The Myrtle Beach pavilion is being transformed in preparation for Carolina Country Music Fest Preparations are being made to host Carolina Country Music Fest 2019 at the old Myrtle Beach Pavilion site. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Preparations are being made to host Carolina Country Music Fest 2019 at the old Myrtle Beach Pavilion site.

You may need to trade in your cowboy boots for rain boots, y’all.

It’s possible thunderstorms could rain down on the Carolina Country Music Festival this weekend in Myrtle Beach.

A slight chance of thunderstorms was expected to start Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service, and could stick around through Sunday and into next week, the outlook shows.

The highest chances of storms are Friday and Saturday, with a 50 to 60 percent chance of thunderstorms that could bring wind gusts up to 18 mph, the weather service reports.

High temperatures through Sunday are in the mid to low 80s and low temperatures may drop to about 75 degrees, according to the NWS.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The Myrtle Beach area could get around a quarter of an inch of rain, the weather service reports.