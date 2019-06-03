Alligator moseys its way across a road at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet

Alligator crosses the road at Huntington Beach State Park An alligator estimated to be between 5 and 6 feet long was caught on video crossing the road at Huntington Beach State Park on Monday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An alligator estimated to be between 5 and 6 feet long was caught on video crossing the road at Huntington Beach State Park on Monday morning.

Why did the alligator cross the road?

Well, we’re not really sure, but one was caught on video doing so Monday morning.

A local photographer recorded the reptile on camera as it crossed Straight Road — nicknamed “Alligator Alley — Monday morning at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. The photographer estimated the animal to be between 5 or 6 feet long.

Another gator was caught on camera by a resident of Myrtle Beach and Yacht Club as it walked through the neighborhood Monday morning.