Large gator walking around Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht community The Sun News reader George Shaw submitted this video of a large alligator walking among homes in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club community in the Myrtle Beach area.

A large gator was caught on camera by a resident of Myrtle Beach and Yacht Club walking through the neighborhood Monday morning.

George Shaw, who was on the way to take his son to school before heading to work, took a video of the alligator coming from a pond area and into yards.

“OMG!!!” was Shaw’s reaction after spotting the gator.

Shaw said he has seen one other gator about the same size in the area before, swimming in a pond. He said it’s concerning as a parent and pet owner to see such a large alligator in the neighborhood.

