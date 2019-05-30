A North Myrtle Beach boat landing has been closed for months, but there’s good news

North Myrtle Beach boat landing may reopen after U.S. 17 bridge inspection The U.S. 17 bridge spanning the Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach is being inspected today. The Johnny Causey Boat Landing underneath was closed in May due to falling concrete. The landing may reopen this weekend pending the inspection. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. 17 bridge spanning the Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach is being inspected today. The Johnny Causey Boat Landing underneath was closed in May due to falling concrete. The landing may reopen this weekend pending the inspection.

The Johnny Causey Boat Landing, which has been closed since March, could reopen as early as this weekend, according to an SCDOT official.

Tim Collins with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said crews are working this week to get the landing back open as soon as possible.

“Right now they’re doing inspections under the bridge,” Collins said. “Possibly by Friday they could be done. … Once the bridge department says it’s good, we will remove the barricades.”

The boat landing is directly underneath the U.S. 17 bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway between North Myrtle Beach and Little River.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Repairs began back in March when concrete was reported to be falling off the side, creating a hazard for cars parked in the the boat landing below. SCDOT shut down the landing on March 27, and it has remained closed through the spring.

At the time, officials said the issue was not structural, so the bridge itself was safe to remain open.

“The structural integrity of the bridge is not impacted, and the bridge is safe for travel,” SCDOT officials said in a tweet from March.

North Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Pat Dowling said in March it wasn’t the first time concrete had fallen off the bridge.

Crews were at work Thursday morning finishing up repairs and making sure the concrete would stay attached to the bridge.

The right, northbound lane was closed Thursday as crews were in a crane connected to a truck that lowered underneath the bridge to conduct the inspection.

Depending on what the crew sees, the bridge could be opened as soon as Saturday, Collins said.



