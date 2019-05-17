Officials work to remove bear from Grand Strand neighborhood

The SCDNR is trying to safely remove a bear in a tree off Lefrance Drive in Murrells Inlet.

Residents in a Garden City neighborhood spotted a black bear nestled in a tree Friday morning.

S.C. Department of Natural Resources are on the scene at Pirate Cove Mobile Home Park and captured the bear around 2:30 p.m. It was spotted in a tree around 11 a.m. and stayed there for a few hours. It was in a sweet gum tree about 100 feet off the ground when officials attempted to tranquilize it.

However, the bear escaped and ran around the mobile home park for several minutes before officials successfully tranquilized and captured the bear.

SCDNR officials had to wait a few hours before attempting to remove the bear from the tree after the first utility truck that arrived wasn’t tall enough to reach the bear. One from Horry Electric Cooperative showed up around 2 p.m.

SCDNR currently have Monk Square and Lafrance Drive blocked off and are advising residents to stay inside.

Now that the bear is captured, it will be released on rural land located on SCDNR property, according to officials on the scene.