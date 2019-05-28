Myrtle Beach budget to fund police: Here’s how it will impact your bank account

City Mayors protest state bill that would subvert their power North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley, chairperson of the Horry County League of Cities, held a press event at Conway City Hall along with other area mayors to protest S.C. House Bill 4597 calling the bill a violation of Home Rule. May 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley, chairperson of the Horry County League of Cities, held a press event at Conway City Hall along with other area mayors to protest S.C. House Bill 4597 calling the bill a violation of Home Rule. May 20, 2019.

Myrtle Beach City Council approved the first reading of its proposed $202 million operating budget for 2019-20 that will result in a property tax increase to provide additional funding to public safety.

The proposed tax increase will generate about $1 million to fund 10 new police officers and four vehicles for the Myrtle Beach Police Department. A three-mill increase also was implemented last year to pay for the first year of a seven-year, $14 million police retention and recruitment plan.

“That plan was to increase the number of sworn police officers by 10 a year for seven years,” City Manager John Pedersen said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “It included some changes in the pay structure for our sworn police officers to make sure we were paying at the top of the pay range so that we would not have the retention problems we had in the past and recruitment issues.”

Pedersen said the police department has a “handful” of vacancies compared to a few years ago when it had nearly 25.

The proposed budget also provides a four percent salary step increase for current police officers to help with retention and recruitment. The initial hiring salary does not increase in next year’s budget, city spokesperson Mark Kruea previously said.

The proposed tax increase will result in the average homeowner of a $100,000 property paying $11 more annually. Properties valuing $250,000 will pay an additional $30 more, while $500,000 will see a $60 hike.

With the city in a reassessment year, Chief Financial Officer Mike Shelton said Horry County is preparing numbers that could potentially adjust the millage rate prior to the council’s second reading.

Residents who use 7,500 gallons of water will see a $2.90 monthly increase with water rates expected to increase by 7 percent and sewer rates seeing a 5 percent hike. Commercial establishments, including restaurants, using 40,000 gallons will pay an additional $17 monthly, with hotels, which use about 2 million gallons, paying $855.

Residents will see a monthly $3.75 hike in solid waste, according to the proposed budget.

Michelle Shumpert, director of financial management, said the increase will provide four new trucks and six new workers to create a full crew for solid waste. With the addition of new homes citywide, Shumpert said the current crew is struggling to maintain operations.

“It’s a necessity at this point,” she said.

Residents will also see a $1 monthly charge to support the addition of solid waste equipment operator, enforcement officers and one truck.

“All of these things address the quality of life for the city for both our residents and our visitors,” Shumpert said. “That’s the main priority council has communicated to us.”

Additionally, the proposed budget will roll out an almost $10 million capital improvement plan that will fund oceanfront development, municipal upkeep, recreational facilities, stormwater projects, water and sewer projects, and transportation and residential infrastructure. The city is expecting to continue improvements through 2024, Shumpert said.

“(The budget) shows that our efforts for the appearance of our community is important to us,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “I think that’s vital for our residents to understand.”

The new budget must be approved by July 1, which is the start of the new fiscal year.