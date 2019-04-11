Myrtle Beach talks tax increase: Here’s how it could impact your wallet

Advocates see improved police response Dr. Carol Rahter, founder of the Children’s Recovery Center, describes how things have improved at the Horry County Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dr. Carol Rahter, founder of the Children’s Recovery Center, describes how things have improved at the Horry County Police Department.

Myrtle Beach city leaders unveiled their proposed $205 million operating budget for 2019-20 that will provide additional funding to public safety but result in a 3 mill property tax increase.

Officials said the property tax increase would mean an average homeowner of a $250,000 would pay around $30 more annually. The proposed tax increase would foster about $1 million dollars that would go toward funding 10 new police positions and four vehicles for the police department.





“Policing a tourism market has a lot more needs than policing a market that is 150,000 population,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said during the city’s annual budget retreat on Thursday. “They’re having to police an area that is highly concentrated with thousands and thousands of people. I don’t think people understand that need.”

A three-mill increase was also implemented last year to pay for the first year of a seven-year, $14 million police retention and recruitment plan. The proposed budget provides a four percent salary step increase for current police officers to help with retention and recruitment. The initial hiring salary does not increase in next year’s budget, city spokesperson Mark Kruea said.

The city is proposing a monthly $3.75 hike in solid waste for residential customers. Kruea said the increase would provide four new trucks and six new workers to create a full crew. Under the proposed budget, residents will also see a $1 monthly charge to support the addition of a solid waste equipment operator, enforcement officer and one truck, Kruea said.

Water and sewer will see a blended rate increase of about 6 percent, or $2.90, per month for residential users who use 7,500 gallons.

City Manager John Pedersen added the proposed tax increase won’t increase the business license fee and doesn’t include a cost of living increase of city employees.

Despite the proposed tax increase, officials said there’s a possibility the increase could be avoided if the city can obtain full control of their hospitality taxes, which would result in the city generating an additional $15 million annually.

City officials will plan to hold additional budget workshops in the coming weeks to discuss the proposal. The new budget must be approved by July 1, which is the start of the new fiscal year.