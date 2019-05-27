Local
Myrtle Beach man charged with attempted murder following a shooting at Chester Court
One person shot in downtown Myrtle Beach during Bikefest
Denardo Sincere Morgan, 18, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime following a shooting in Downtown Myrtle Beach on Sunday, according to a news release from Myrtle Beach Police.
Morgan, from Myrtle Beach, will be held by MBPD until his bond hearing.
The shooting happened at Palms Court near 7th Avenue North and Chester Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they found one person injured.
Almost immediately after arrival, Myrtle Beach Police began searching the area and detained the suspect.
Myrtle Beach Police Spokesperson Thomas Vest said on Sunday he did not know if the shooting was related to Bikefest.
Comments