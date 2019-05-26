One person injured in shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One person has been injured in a shooting in Myrtle Beach on Sunday night, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach Police Department. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time.

Officers have set up a perimeter around downtown and are investigating a report of shots fired near 7th Avenue North and Chester Street, Vest said.





The shooting comes on the Sunday of bike week in Myrtle Beach. The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. According to police radio traffic, officers were searching for the suspect near downtown and the old Pavilion site.

There is no word if anyone was shot in the incident.





Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 843-918-1382.