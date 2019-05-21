Concerts, parties and comedians: Here are the places to be during Atlantic Beach Bikefest

A timelapse from Ocean Boulevard during Bikefest A timelapse video shows traffic flowing on Ocean Boulevard on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A timelapse video shows traffic flowing on Ocean Boulevard on Friday.

Can you hear the rumbles of motorcycles yet, Grand Strand?

Bikers are coming into town for Atlantic Beach Bikefest over Memorial Day weekend, and concerts, parties and meet-ups are planned throughout the Myrtle Beach, Atlantic Beach and North Myrtle Beach areas.

Here are events happening around the Myrtle Beach area, according to Atlantic Beach Bikefest’s website:

Pirates Cove Lounge in North Myrtle Beach will host a battle of the DJs and parties May 24-26. DMV vs. The South Battle of the DJs is 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. May 24, with music from DJ Kushblowa and DJ Zelly Zel. The All White Party is 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. May 25 and a day brunch party is noon to 6 p.m. May 26, hosted by Boss Ladii Entertainment and Exotic Entertainment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Swimsuits vs. Daisy Dukes with DJ Cleve is 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 24 at the Sugar Shack Deck in North Myrtle Beach. Advance tickets are $20 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com.

The House of Blues will host “Like Milk,” an all white party, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. May 24. Boosie and Yung Bleu will perform May 26, and tickets can be purchased online at livenation.com.

Da Baby is performing live May 25 at Whisky River in North Myrtle Beach. Doors open at 10 p.m. and the first 100 ladies are free if they RSVP before midnight. Here’s how to purchase tickets.

Sharkey’s Beach Bar, which is advertising as bikefest’s “party headquarters,” will start the party May 22 with events running through May 27. Weekend event passes are $99, and allows ticket holders into eight different parties with no wait at the door. Here’s where to purchase tickets.

The Asher Theatre will present Da Comedy Jam Blockbuster Show twice a night May 23-25, with showtimes at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The 25 Year Reunion Shows are hosted by J. Anthony Brown.

The Beach House on Ocean Boulevard will host DJ Phat Boi from May 23-26.

Here’s where to order a 2019 bikefest patch.

The Ruff Riders Cookout is noon to 5 p.m. May 26 at Poplar Park, at 8531 Hwy 90, Longs.

Are you vegan or vegetarian? If so, join Bagger Life All-Stars for a vegan and vegetarian meet-up at Brixx Wood Fire Pizza 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 24.

Atlantic Beach area restaurants, happy hours

Rockefellers Raw Bar, at 3613 Highway 17 S., has happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Grab a late-night bite at Famous Andy’s Pizzeria, at 3300 Highway 17 S., which is open until 2 a.m. weekdays and until 2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Oscar’s Food & Spirit, at 4101 Highway 17 S., offers happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Here is a list of Barefoot Landing restaurants

Here are more Grand Strand area happy hour spots



