Horry Coroner IDs driver in Highway 501 fatal motorcycle wreck

A 41-year-old motorcycle driver died after crashing into a sign on U.S. Highway 501 on Wednesday morning.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Benjamin Hall, of West Virginia.

Around 3:20 a.m., a motorcycle traveling north on U.S. Highway 501 went into the median near the split with U.S. Highway 501 Business. The motorcycle then hit a sign, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was killed, Collins said. A passenger who was also not wearing a helmet went to the hospital.

The wreck comes as many activities are starting as part of Harley bike week in the Grand Strand. Event are planned throughout Horry County as thousands of riders are visiting for the celebration.