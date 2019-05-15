Take a look inside the new Simpsons 4D ride open now in Myrtle Beach

Simpsons 4D welcomes fans to Myrtle Beach Ride Fans of FOX TV's The Simpsons can now experience a real-life Aztec Theater on Broadway at the Beach, and watch a family-friendly motion ride film based on characters from the show. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans of FOX TV's The Simpsons can now experience a real-life Aztec Theater on Broadway at the Beach, and watch a family-friendly motion ride film based on characters from the show.

At long last, the Simpsons in 4D attraction in Myrtle Beach is fully open.

Fans of the FOX TV show can now go into a real-life Aztec Theater in Broadway at the Beach and watch a family-friendly motion ride film based around characters from the Simpsons..

The movie has moving seats, physical effects and 3-D glasses to make it an immersive experience.

Once inside, there is a waiting lobby where guests can get a commemorative photo dressed up Homer and Marge. There are also Simpsons episodes playing on the screens in the waiting room.

After the previous show is done, you will be given a pair of 3D glasses and the ride will run about 14 minutes in total. The ride features two short episodes, which are made specifically for the ride.

The show features affects that follow the script of the movie: your seat will rumble, you’ll get sprayed with water, and there is even a smell affect during certain parts.

The ride was made by FoxNext Destinations, which has produced rides at Universal Studios.

Once out, you’ll exit into the Kwik-E-Mart.

Located near Joe’s Crab Shack, the adjacent replica of the Kwik-E-Mart opened in August of last year. It serves noted brands and treats from the Simpsons show like Lard Lad Donuts and Squishee Slushies.

There is also a gift shop selling Simpsons branded merchandise.





Tickets are required for the ride. For $23, you get a ticket to the ride, a commemorative cup filled with squishee flavor of your choosing, doughnut and a photo.