Toddler drowns in pond in the Aynor area, Horry County coroner says

A toddler drowned in a pond in the Aynor area earlier this week as Horry police continue to investigate the incident.

Elizabeth Brown, who was soon to turn 3-years-old, was found in the pond off Annie Court in the Aynor area on Wednesday. The incident was reported around noon.

Brown was taken from the bond to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where she died later that night, according to Tamara Willard, Horry County chief deputy coroner.

She died due to asphyxiation due to drowning, according to Willard.

The incident was initially reported as a missing person case, but then was reported as a possible drowning, said Tony Casey, spokesman with Horry County Fire and Rescue.

