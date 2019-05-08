Possible drowning reported in Aynor area, emergency crews responding

Staying safe on the water in Myrtle Beach Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue talks about staying safe while enjoying the ocean in Myrtle Beach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue talks about staying safe while enjoying the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning in northern Horry County.

The incident was initally reported as a missing person case, but then was reported as a possible drowning, said Tony Casey, spokesman with Horry County Fire and Rescue. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The drowning was reported around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday near Frye and Butler roads.

Casey said they could not confirm the victim’s age, but police radio traffic indicated it was a child.

Horry fire crews, Aynor police and Horry County police all responded to the scene. A medical helicopter was also called to the area.