Possible drowning reported in Aynor area, emergency crews responding

Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning in northern Horry County.

The incident was initally reported as a missing person case, but then was reported as a possible drowning, said Tony Casey, spokesman with Horry County Fire and Rescue. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The drowning was reported around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday near Frye and Butler roads.

Casey said they could not confirm the victim’s age, but police radio traffic indicated it was a child.

Horry fire crews, Aynor police and Horry County police all responded to the scene. A medical helicopter was also called to the area.

