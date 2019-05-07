Sandwich fans rejoice: A new sub chain is now open in Myrtle Beach

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

The new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop located on Loyola Drive in Myrtle Beach is now open.

Jimmy John’s is a sub sandwich shop that is known for its advertisement of “freaky fast” service and delivery. With 2,800 stores across the country, it also has its own brand of chips.

“We’re also excited for customers to try our new products including grab-n-go Frenchies, Kickin’ Ranch®, sliced pickles and 16” Giant sandwiches,” store owner Logan Rogers said in a news release.

There is another Myrtle Beach Jimmy John’s location on Highway 17 Business near 21st Avenue, and the third area store is in Conway near Coastal Carolina University.

Located off Highway 17 Bypass, the Jimmy John’s will join a Cookout, Bojangles and Chipotle on Loyola. Last month, the Steak ‘n Shake on the road closed.

The new restaurant will hire more than 20 positions. Folks can apply online on Indeed.com or by stopping by the store while its open.