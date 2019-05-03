Alligator creates splash crossing US 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach and crawling into ditch

Alligator crosses US 17 Bypass An alligator was spotted Monday morning crossing US 17 Bypass and Fred Nash Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to police. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An alligator was spotted Monday morning crossing US 17 Bypass and Fred Nash Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

An alligator was spotted Friday morning crossing US 17 Bypass and Fred Nash Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

Animal control officer Steven Trott said they received calls about the gator traveling west across the bypass and into a retention ditch.

After consulting with wildlife experts, Trott said the plan is to leave the gator alone as it’s likely just using ditches as corridors to get to the next fresh body of water.

The alligator was later seen climbing into a culvert, an open drain under a roadway, near an industrial park that includes Pronto Press Printing and Copy.

Trott advised citizens to call police if the gator becomes a traffic impediment.