City of North Myrtle Beach is under contract to buy most of historic Ingram Dunes site

NMB residents hope to protect Ingram Dunes Calling Ingram Dunes a 'magical place,' Damien Triouleyre with the Preserve Ingram Dunes group, hopes to find a way to protect the private 9.3 acre property from a proposed 31 home housing development. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Calling Ingram Dunes a 'magical place,' Damien Triouleyre with the Preserve Ingram Dunes group, hopes to find a way to protect the private 9.3 acre property from a proposed 31 home housing development.

The City of North Myrtle Beach announced Thursday afternoon it has signed a contract to purchase most of the historic Ingram Dunes site.

The city is buying 7.24 acres of the property for $2.5 million and will close June 21. The entire property is 9.35 acres.

“We thank the board of directors of the S.C. Conservation Bank for having stayed the course with us as we moved toward this purchase,” North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said in a news release.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.