North Myrtle Beach receives large grant that could help save Ingram Dunes

Ingram Dunes in North Myrtle Beach has found redemption after city officials received a hefty grant on Tuesday to transform the land into a nature preserve.
Following numerous demonstrations last year protesting the 9.3 acres of North Myrtle Beach dunes, which sits at the corner of Hillside Drive and 10th Avenue South, from becoming a single-family development, the city received a $510,000 grant to purchase the property.
The South Carolina Conservation Board awarded the grant Tuesday afternoon after city officials submitted an application to the board last year.
“This grant is huge,” said Damien Triouleyre, leader of local activist group Save Ingram Dunes. “We are over the hump, but we still have miles to go to save this land so beloved by in our city and in our region.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
With Ingram Dunes valued between $2 million and $3.1 million, the city has committed $500,000 to the purchase with over $100,000 raised by the public, Triouleyre said.
Triouleyre added the grant must be executed by June 30, but the Conservation Bank wants confirmation by May 1st.
“All who love the Dunes give thanks to all who have helped us come this far over the past two years,” Triouleyre said. “We are close to having the most magnificent nature preserve right in the heart of our city.”
The owners, along with developers DDC Engineers, proposed construction of 31 single-family homes, which would result in tearing out or replating of trees, six of which are live oaks that are 24-inch caliper or larger, North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling told The Sun News last spring.
Comments